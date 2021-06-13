



The Warri Consultative Forum(WCF) has insisted that Mr. Bernard Okumagba is not from an oil-producing community, nothing that the Federal government is aware of the case instituted against Okumagba’s nomination with suit number FHC/ABJ/1069/19

WCF reiterated this while reacting to a nonexisting group “ Delta South People Coalition” who attempted to mislead the public by attributing the oil in an Itsekiri community called Omadino in Warri South Local Government to Mr. Okumagba who is from Okere Urhobo community with no drop of oil.

The secretary of WCF Mr. Amachi Ogbonna made this know in Warri yesterday stating that the Itsekiri people have a rich bank of professionals from all works of life.

“We are shocked that Bernard Okumagba is been profiled for the position forgetting that the Itsekiri people have always had a huge bank of professionals.

“We are known to be law-abiding people, so we fellow the case to latter and establish that okere Urhobo cannot represent an oil-producing area in any context ”.