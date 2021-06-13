AN assembly of campaigners, 21st Century Youths of Niger Delta and Agitators with Conscience, 21st CYNDAC, yesterday, deplored the campaign of calumny against Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Gidswill Akpabio and ex-militant leader, Government, Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, after their recent meeting in the creeks of Delta to tackle the confusion over inauguration of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Board.

Coordinator of 21st CYNDAC, Izon Ebi, in a statement, said: “We received with shock the rumour peddling around the bold and noble intentions taken by Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen Godswill Akpabio , to navigate the creeks of Gbaramatu Kingdom to douse tension and avert plans by mischief makers to set the Niger Delta ablaze, truncate the forensic audit and inauguration of the substantive board, all in a bid to drive the noble vision for peace and development of the Niger Delta region and its people aground.”

“Seeing that their game of trying to inciting royal fathers, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, and Tompolo against Akpabio has failed, the shameless merchants of violence have now resulted to blackmail and peddling of falsehood and propaganda.

“A so- called APC leader ridiculed himself, few days ago, making mockery and caricature of the Oporoza meeting of distinguished personalities, stakeholders, royal fathers and leadership of the Ijaw National Congress, INC, including Tompolo, who doubles as the custodian of the highest tradition of the Ijaw nation, as a charade because of political relevance and showmanship. We view this as unfortunate and embarrassing.

“It is high time we stop the primitive politicking and insane vituperation borne out of hatred and jealousy. It portends great danger not only to Ijaw nation but the entire Niger Delta region.

“We, therefore, appeal to disgruntled stakeholders to allow peace reign for the sake of our children, mothers and region. The youths are jobless not because they are lazy but because of the fact that there is no visionary leadership and commitment to change the ugly narrative.

“Finally, we call on Niger Deltan’s to disregard the falsehood against Tompolo and Sen Akpabio and Managing Director-designate of NDDC, Bernard Okumagba, because he is a round peg in a round hole,” the agitators asserted.