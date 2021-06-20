By Gbenga Adedoyin

When the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao hinted of a new and renewed synergy in the Nigerian military set up, most of us doubted it’s workability.

A keen observer will note that in the past the different arms of the military seem to be working to restore peace without collaboration.

But on Thursday, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies currently tackling security challenges in the country.

The President erased our doubts when he commended the military and security agencies for the synergy that translated into successes in restoring peace and order.

It is gladdening to note that the Nigerian Airforce without mincing words keyed into this new synergy that is already bringing positive results as noted by the President.

Just last week, the Nigerian Army troops in conjunction with elements of the Nigerian Air Force rescued some of the abducted teachers and students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri.

This is not to mention numerous positive results being recorded across the country, with NAF playing a key role.

Recently, the Katsina State Governor, Hon Aminu Bello Masari visited NAF headquarters and commended them for responsiveness in the fight against armed banditry and other forms of criminality in Katsina State and other states in Northwest Nigeria.

Governor Masari said that the efforts of NAF personnel at the forefront of ongoing operations in the Northeast has significantly curtailed the activities of the bandits and limited their scope of operation.

Before him, the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje came calling too and lauded NAF for it’s role in fighting crime in the state.

NAF is also recording feats outside the battle zones

Recently, a NAF surgical team led by Sqn Ldr Ismail Tsauni of 063 @NigAirForce Hospital, Abuja successfully carried out a laparoscopic surgery on a 54 year old patient who had gall bladder stones.

The surgery is the first laparoscopic surgery in the NAF.

Despite some of the recent shortcomings, the leadership has assured the public it is working to meet it’s mandates.

Even advanced countries with sophisticated machinery fall into crisis once in a while, therefore the committee to audit its Engineering and Operational units is a welcome development.

The Nigerian Airforce and the entire military has continued to pay supreme sacrifices for our country. We must support them at this very crucial moment.

Gbenga Adedoyin is a security analyst and Convener, Nigeria First Initiative.