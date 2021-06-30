…agency says Nigerians consume 60m litres of fuel per day

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

House of Representatives, Tuesday summoned the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Abdukadir Saidu to give explanations on unremitted funds amounting to N1.6 billion.

This came as the agency informed that 90 million liters of fuel are what the country consumes on daily basis.

Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Faleke handed down the summons at the ongoing investigative hearing into the alleged $30 billion revenue leakages.

Meeting with the representatives of the agency, the Committee also demanded all the contract documents, payment records and all the deductions.

It also requested the records of volume of fuel.

Faleke recalled that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC had placed the volume of fuel consumption at 93.

He said that the records were to help the Committee crosscheck the developments.

“The agency must provide the identity of the person that took the funds as loan. On no account shall any withdrawal be made from the revenue account. A peep into the constitution would provide a better understanding on this matter,” he said.

