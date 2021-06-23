By Ibrahim Wuyu

The General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and life intervention Ministry, Pastor Yohanna Buru has called on Muslims and Christians across the 36 states of the country to embark on ceaseless prayers and fasting for Almighty God to bring an end to the increasing security challenges bedevilling peace and stability in Nigeria.

He said terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity have created a negative impact on the educational sector, especially in the north, while forcing many boarding schools and tertiary institutions to close -down due to attacks by bandits.

Buru spoke in an interview with Journalists in Kaduna, saying that God was angry with the current situation in the country, thus the need for citizens to go back to the creator.

He drew the attention of Imams and Pastors across the country to be more committed to praying for peace and stability in the country. while offering special prayers at midnight for Almighty God to save the nation.

According to him, banditry, kidnapping and other terrorist act have affected all sectors of human endeavour which include education, mine and agriculture, tourism, business and other economic activities, hence the need to embark on ceaseless prayers and fasting in the country for Almighty God to bring an end to insecurity in Nigeria.

“As the world celebrates international widows day, hundreds of married women were turned widows with many orphans due to security challenges that are affecting the nation,” he said.

“The new trend in kidnapping school students has affected the educational sector of all the 19 northern states in Nigeria and hence the need to call for collaborative effort towards tackling the situation,” he said.

“God listens to the cry of his people through prayers and fasting, we must go back to God to salvage the nation,” he said.

“The high cost of food prices across the country amid Covid 19 pandemic is a big problem towards restoring peace stability in the country in view of the daily increasing foodstuff in the market,” he said.

He said despite the security challenges disturbing the nation, prayer remains the only option to heal the nation against all the problems that are affecting the nation.

“I called on Pastors and Imans to embark on prayers for peace and stability in the country,” he said.

Buru called on clerics to pray for the Nigerian military for their success in their operations both home and abroad.

While appreciating the effort of the Civilian JTF, vigilantes, hunter groups of Nigeria and all the para-military groups across the north on their daily voluntary services toward protecting lives and properties in the region, the clergy called for more synergy amongst the security agencies in fighting criminality.

Mallam Gambo Abdullahi, a Muslim Imam, appealed to Muslims and Christians to return to Almighty Allah, and called on prayers and fasting to heal the land.

” God listens to all our demands when we go back to him,” he said.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to be their brothers keeper.

Vanguard News Nigeria