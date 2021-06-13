.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

A 35 years old housewife, Blessing Ebuneku Agoro has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police command for selling her two biological daughters; Semilore Agoro 4 years and Deborah Agoro 2 years.

The suspect, according to a statement by the command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, was arrested following a report lodged at Redeemed Camp divisional headquarters by husband of the suspect, Oluwaseyi Agoro.

Oyeyemi said, Oluseyi reported that, he travelled for sometime and when he returned on the 8th of June 2021, he couldn’t find his two daughters.

He added that since all efforts to make his wife tell him the whereabout of the children proved abortive, he therefore found it necessary to report at police station.

Oyeyemi added, “upon the report, the DPO Redeemed Camp division, CSP Alabi Akinjide detailed his detectives to apprehend the suspect, who had already been with the camp’s code of conduct department”.

“On interrogation, the suspect explained to the police that, her husband left home for the past two years, and while he was away, she found it difficult to cater for the two children with her other two children she had for another man”.

“She stated further that while she was contemplating on what to do, one Kolawole Imoleayo introduced her to a couple in Port Harcourt who are in dare need of children, and she sold the two daughters to the couple at the rate of three hundred thousand naira (#300,000)”.

“Her confession led to the arrest of the said intermediary, Kolawole Imoleayo. They are both assisting the police in their investigation”, Oyeyemi said.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He equally directed that the children must be rescued and brought back to their parents as soon as possible.

