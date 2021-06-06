Dayo Johnson Akure

Renowned Pastor and televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua is dead according to the monarch of his home town in Ondo state.

Vanguard confirmed this from the traditional ruler of Arigidi Akoko, in Ondo Oba Yisa Olanipekun.

Oba Olanipekun told vanguard this morning that the clergyman died on Saturday.

” Yes its true l have been informed by his people in Lagos.

He described the death of the TB Joshua as a rude shock.

Reports also had it that the chief Imam of Arigidi Akoko, Alhaji Salisu Musa who happens to be T.B Joshua’s uncle has equally confirmed the news of his demise

Alahaji Musa said that his death was too sudden.

Details later…