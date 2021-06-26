For Iyomaterie Okeoghene Gift Camille Taiwo, known professionally as Thacutegeminme, nothing should stop any young girl from achieving her dream.



“I grew up with an ambition to be a model, but people told me I could not be one because of my “5.3” height. But I did not allow my dream to die. If I cannot be a runway model, can’t I be a model in another way?

So I became a face model, and today, many brands are associating with me. I am in the limelight, achieving the same fame and fortune that runway models crave,” she said.

Indeed, Thacutegeminme, born June 17, 1999, is one of Nigeria’s young social media sensations making wave on Instagram and Tik Tok. On what inspires her to pursue her dream despite the obvious hurdle, she explained: “If you grew in the environment where I was nurtured, you would naturally love to be a model. Facing the camera all the time and having one photoshoot after the other, I grew up loving the glamour of life. But when my height became an issue, I couldn’t abandon a dream I have nurtured all those years. Instead, I asked myself, what else can I do that would give me the happiness I seek? That was when I opted for face modelling.”

The 22-year-old is today one of the most popular brand influencers on social media. “I am living my dream as a model,” said Thacutegeminme who has represented some of the big-name beauty brands for young adults.

While she is also an actress, modelling, according to her, is her “main gig”.



“I love modelling so much that it will be my main preoccupation,” she stated. “I hope to start an agency where I will be able to bring about the change that is desirable in the modelling industry,” Thacutegeminme added.