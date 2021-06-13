.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Miners in Nigeria have attributed insecurity at mining site to struggle for control of mining fields between the federal and state governments in affected states across the country.

This was disclosed by Secretary, Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr Dele Ayanleke, who spoke with newsmen after inaugurating the association’s executive committee for Osun state in Osogbo.

He said unlike general believe that mining is the cause of insecurity, the struggle for who control the mining site exposed the investors to risk, urging the various government to collaborate with one another in the interest of the country.

“Minning is in the exclusive list, but every state wants to take control of the resources within their domain. That is creating a lot of security breaches at the mining site, which overwhelmed the federal authorities who are the actual regulators of the industry.

“We are appealing to the state governments to seriously patner with the federal government, instead of these issue of multiple control.

While admitting that issues if insecurity are found at mining sites, he said kidnappers, bandits and other criminals used mining site as cover to perpetrate evil due to its location.

He also said the crime are not prominent at mining sites in Osun and Oyo state but in Zamfara and other north eastern, adding that insecurity at mining sites is a spillover of the general security problem in the country.

“Its not something that is all over, though there are security problem in some places, like banditry and others but its not as if all the mining fields are filled with blood. For instance we mine in Oyo and Osun state, and its very peaceful.

“The issues are mostly in the north west; Zamfara, Niger, Katsina, those are the places where the minning fields seems bedeviled and the crisis is a spillover from the insecurity situation in Nigeria, they are just using the minning fields because most of these mining sites are located far away in the bush.

“Nigeria is for all Nigerians, everyone has the right to move within the country, especially when it comes to finding a means of livelihood and we can’t discriminate. The only thing is that security apparatus should be effective and try to screen troublemakers, especially those that are foreigner s and flush them out of the country”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria