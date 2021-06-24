MEXICO FRIENDLY: Super Eagles are in top shape – Eguavoen

Augustine Eguavoen

The Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Austin Eguavoen has assumed the role of Super Eagles stand-in coach following the refusal of coach Gernot Rohr to lead the team in a friendly match against Mexico next month.

Eguavoen who, together with former Flying Eagles coach, Paul Aigbogun have been training the team at the FIFA Goal Project pitch in Abuja said the players looked fit and he was impressed by their physical presence. He attributed their level of fitness to the fact that the season was still on.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: UEFA abolish ‘away goal’ rule in all competitions from 2021-22 season

“They all look fit and have been impressive after this morning’s (yesterday) training. There is nothing to worry about,” he said after the early morning session yesterday.

He opened up on how the players were picked for camping. Ït wasn’t easy,” he said, adding, “ït was difficult because the information came a bit late and we needed to invite players.

ALSO READ: ‘We will perform differently’―Low promises ahead of Germany, England clash

“I have been to a few league matches. Paul too has been to watch a lot of matches in the NPFL, NNL, and other matches so we were able to identify some players who were called up here.

“However, we contacted our colleagues handling the various clubs in the league, like Salisu, I asked Bosso, Maikaba, etc. It’s unfortunate that everybody cannot be here. There are still a lot of opportunities ahead. I may not be the next coach, but definitely, everyone will be given a fair chance. CHAN is coming.”

Vanguard News Nigeria