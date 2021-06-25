Known for his powerful wheels of skills collections; fast rising Disc Jockey, musical artist and producer, Adegoke Tijani better known as DJ Climber is one of the fastest growing DJs to look out for in the entertainment industry. The Nigerian born entertainer currently resides in Peoria Illinois USA and has carved a niche for himself when it comes to making magic with the turn-table.

Describing his love for music, DJ Climber disclosed that the love of music struck him at an early age of 5 and ever since he was determined that one day he was going to make music but unfortunately his interest for DJ started between 2002/2004 and ever since he has kept on improving on his craft.

The Unilag graduate turned DJ is however known for his unique trade mark which is a perfect fusion of Afrobeat, Hip-hop and RNB style of mix which continually expands his fan base especially to countries he travelled to that includes Malaysia, Egypt, Morocco, Turkey and America.

It is pertinent to note that DJ Climber in few years to come would share stage with the big names in the entertainment industry where he would have the opportunity to display his turn-table creativity