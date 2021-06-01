Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday stated that ‘many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.’

According to the president, those ‘who were in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.’

Buhari further warned that the federal government has given enough time to people plotting to destroy the country by promoting insurrection and burning down critical national assets.

He stated this when he received briefing from the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the First Lady Conference room.

In a tweet on the president’s official page, he said “I receive daily security reports on the attacks on critical national infrastructure, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail. Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.

“In the area of security, we have changed the Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General, and we are demanding that they rise fully to the challenges confronting us.

“There must be zero tolerance for all those bent on destroying our country by promoting crime and insurrection!

“Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

