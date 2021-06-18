A 27-year-old man, Biola Taiwo, was on Thursday arraigned before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court, Osun for alleged shop-breaking and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 12, around 4:00 a.m. at Iloro Market, Ile-Ife.

Emmanuel said that the defendant entered into the house of one Oladele Abake with intent to commit felony.

According to him, the defendant stole one keg of palm oil valued at N14,000, one keg of groundnut oil valued at N29,000, a pack of spaghetti valued at N5,000 and N85,000 cash.

The prosecutor put the valued of stolen items and cash at N133,000.

Emmanuel told the court that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 390(9), 411(1), (2) and 413 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge bordering on shop-breaking and stealing.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Philip Fasanmoye, applied for the bail of his client in most liberal terms and promised that the defendant would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate A.A. Ayeni granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Aug. 8 for mention.

Vanguard News Nigeria