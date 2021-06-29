By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

A 24-year-old man, Sola Jegede, was on Tuesday sentenced to death by An Ado Ekiti High Court for armed robbery.

In his judgement, Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde said, “the defendant is found guilty as charged on count 1, 2 and 3 for the offence of armed robbery. He is accordingly convicted and sentenced to death by hanging for the offence of armed robbery and may the Lord have mercy on his soul.”

According to the charge, the defendant was charged with offences of armed robbery and rape, which was committed on 30th October, 2015 at Oda Ponna Street, Omuo Ekiti.

The defendant, armed with offensive weapons such as gun, knife, digger and club robbed Ilesanmi Ibukun, Ilesanmi Seun and Ilesanmi Tope of their phones and undisclosed amount sum of money contrary to sections 1(2)(a) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. R11 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 358 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

Justice Abodunde discharged and acquitted the defendant on count 4 and 5 saying, no reasonable court can convict him on the offence of rape, given the totality of the evidence of prosecution with respect of offence of rape. “He is found not guilty and discharged and acquitted on the offence of rape.”

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Omobola Oyewole Esq. called 7 witnesses while exhibits tendered include Blackberry and Nokia Phones, a digger, a knife among others while the defendant spoke in his own defence through his counsel Adedayo Adewumi Esq and called no witness.

Vanguard News Nigeria