By Juliet Umeh

Broadband infrastructure company, MainOne, is set to nurture four primary schools in Lagos on Scratch Programming, BlockCoding.

The company said the empowerment programme is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

The programme will be facilitated by STEMCafe, a maker space for kids to explore and discover STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, in a fun interactive way.

According to both organizations, this pilot programme will contribute enormously to the early exposure to STEM education as well as empower these young future innovators. It will also impact the students of these schools with resources and requisite skills that will help nurture their 21st century skills by integrating their creative ideas.

Schools benefiting from this partnership include two public schools (Bonny Camp Primary School, VI and Kuramo Primary School, VI) and two private schools (Prudence City College, Yaba and Ken-Ade Primary School, Makoko)

The Head, Corporate Services & Development, MainOne, Tinuola Ipadeola said: “MainOne prides itself in being a socially responsible organization and a key component of our CSR activities has been education.

Ipadeola said: said: “We are always happy to support initiatives such as STEMCafe science maker clubs which nurtures young pupils across every social strata’s interests in STEM and encourages a generation of innovators and talents in science and technology across Africa.

“We will continue to provide support in every way we can to grow the MainOne Maker Space as we seek to change lives and impact the lives of the children, our future,” Ipadeola added.

Speaking on the partnership, Founder of STEMCafe Bosun Tijani, said: “The opportunity to expose more young people to science through play and projects takes us a step closer to fulfilling our goal of raising a new generation of makers across Africa.

“We are grateful for MainOne’s support to reach more kids who would have traditionally been excluded,” Tijani said.