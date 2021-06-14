By Moses Nosike

A key part of Southern Nigeria’s culture is their food. Flavour-rich traditional Igbo recipes made with readily available fresh ingredients and great Maggi flavours which was displayed in the brand’s new cooking show “O Setigo”, that started June 12, 2021.

‘O Setigo’ is a MasterChef style competition bringing together 12 contestants from Anambra, Enugu, Owerri, Rivers, Delta and Imo State to compete for a N1 million grand prize. The show aims to encourage young Nigerians to explore exciting ways of cooking and enjoying the food they love, every day by presenting the best of southern dishes.

The show was premiere on June 12, 2021. In addition to offering mouth-watering excitement as contestants display their culinary skills over 6 weeks, ‘O Setigo’, anchored by Uzor Osimpka will highlight the rich southern variety and provide consumers with tips for maintaining healthy lifestyles.

Judges including Noble Igwe, Alex Asogwa Amuche and Chef Linda Chinyere will preside over the ‘O Setigo’ from the elimination phase of which will see two contestants evicted weekly, to the finals where the top 3 contestants will battle it out in the kitchen for the N1 million grand prize!

Maggi is passionate about promoting healthy home cooking using local natural ingredients, and the ‘O Setigo’ cooking show is one of the ways Maggi brand brings this passion to life in an engaging way.

Catch all the action from the auditions to the grand finale on these stations; Trace Naija, ROK, AMC, ETV channel 50, Orient News, ABS, DBS and all Maggi online platforms – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.