…as PFN Lagos launches 200 million project

By Olayinka Latona

THE National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke has called on Christians to arise and fight for a new Nigeria on their knees.

Asking Christians to brace up and perform their statutory responsibilities for a new era in Nigeria, Bishop Oke asked Christians to register ahead of the various elections in the nation.

Speaking during his official visit to Lagos chapter of PFN and also a fundraising dinner of N200 million for renovation and development of a Secretariat, the PFN scribe councel Christians not to relent in praying for God’s mercy on Nigeria.

Praying that God will turn the table against enemies of Nigeria, Bishop Oke said God’s investment on Nigeria is a huge one and Christians must unite in the place of prayer, be humble and arise as one army to move Nigeria forward.

In his words: “Every Christian must arise and fight for a new Nigeria on their knees. The investment of God in Nigeria is so great it cannot become a waste and I pray that God will arise and turn the table against the enemies of our land and Nigeria will move forward.

“We have millions of pentecostals in Nigeria, if we can humble ourselves, fast, pray and genuinely forsake our evil ways, God will show us mercy.

“We want the whole church to arise and move as one army, it is in the place of unity that Nigeria can be delivered. Otherwise future generation will ask us, where were we when things are going wrong in Nigeria. And we are trusting that God’s mercy will speak for us in Nigeris” he said.

Oke further appreciated the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi, for his exemplary living and for the huge donation towards the PFN Secretariat.

Pastor Kumuyi was said to have donated N200 million to the pentecostal body in 2019, which was used to purchase the buildings.

On the fundraising, the PFN State Chairman, Apostle Enyinnaya Okwuonu, explained that estimated N200 million, is for the renovation and development of the Lagos State secretariat. He asked members of the fellowship to be part of the unfolding miracle in the state.

Apostle Enyinnaya disclosed that a 5-month target has been set for the completion of the renovation project.

He said, “It is for this noble cause that we have requested you to be part of this miracle through your generous and consistent giving. We are confident that God will use you His people to accomplish this in an outstanding manner this season. And , we are committed to utilizing the funds raised with a high sense of responsibility, integrity, and godliness.”

Earlier immediate past state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, Apostle Alexander Bamgbola who is also the chairman of the fund-raising committee for PFN Lagos, in his welcome address, asked church leaders to be open hearted in giving towards completion of the project.

He also led the attendees to observe a minute silence for the late PFN Lagos Chairman, Bishop Sola Ore whose tenure saw to the acquisition of the secretariat buildings located at Onipanu, Lagos.

The National Vice President, South West zone, Archbishop John Osa-Oni who was represented by the South West Secretary; Rev Toyin Kehinde; pleaded with members of the fellowship to donate generously to the project.

In attendance is the former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and a host of denominational leaders.