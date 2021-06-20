By Ayo Onikoyi

Lagos State Chapter of the Actors Guild of Nigeria recently held its election and the executive committee headed by Emeka Rising, was sworn in last Wednesday.

Speaking at the oath taking ceremony, AGN vice president South West, Femi Branch noted that the election conducted by the electoral committee (AGNEC) headed by Oluwaseyi Copperfield, taught the entire nation how to conduct free and fair elections.

Sworn alongside Mr. Rising are Bukola Fagbuyi Vice chairman, Babajide Ogunlana State Secretary, Olamilekan Mohammed Ojoora-Akanbi, State PRO, Emmanuel Onyika, Director of Socials, Shedrac Itua, Chief Whip, Julius Omijie, Treasurer, and Joan Chioma Obi.

“Before the Lagos election, there were prediction that the election may be the beginning of the end of the chapter, But Lagos has spoken for herself for despite all the premonitions, threats and nay-saying, AGN Lagos has just successfully schooled the entire Nation on how to hold a free and fair election, said Chief Branch.

In his handover remarks, Caretaker Committee chairman, Kent Sele advised the Emeka Rising executives not to disappoint the Guild in the task ahead.

One of the highlights of the swearing-in ceremony was the unveiling of the AGN national business Committee designed to generate creative pathways to profitable business ideas and ventures that will set the Guild in its right of place as the leading body of Creatives in Nigeria’s motion picture Industry – Nollywood.

Also present at the swearing-in ceremony were the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, National Secretary, Abubarkar Yakubu, National Financial Secretary, Emeka Duru, Chairman AGN Board of Trustees, Prince Ifeanyi Dike and Chairman Emeritus, AGN Lagos Chapter, Don Pedro Aganbi.

