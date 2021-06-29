By Juliet Umeh

Worried by the gaps identified in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and the fact that the pharmaceutical industry is contributing very little to the country’s economy, Lagos Business School, LBS and Bloom Public Health, in collaboration with other major stakeholders on Thursday, launched a new research to tackle these challenges.

According to the partners, the study titled: ‘Nigeria Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Value Chain Mapping’ is also designed to identify the services and products required in the Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem, and the market size of each segment.

Speaking at the launch, Prof. Chikezie Anyakora of Bloom Public Health, regretted that pharmaceutical sector is contributing very little to the country’s GDP and said that the narrative has to change.

Anyakora said:n”This study will also identify the activities associated with local pharmaceutical manufacture, and pinpoint performance improvement opportunities.”

Also, Director of LBS Sustainability Centre, Dr Franklin Ngwu, described the project as an excellent event.

“We are appealing to all the stakeholders in pharmaceutical firms, government agencies, banks, and individuals to support this study because it is a study for Nigerians and Africa.

“Of course, with the health sector, the economy can really do well. If we do this well, it will move economy and our society forward, Ngwu added.

In his remarks, Director-General of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, NIPRD, Dr. Obi Adigwe, expressed hope that based on the mapping done, in less than one year, a lot of achievements would have been recorded.

“I strongly believe that this particular collaboration will be successful however, at the end of the day, we all need to do the sleepless night, we all need to put in the relevant work that will enable it to turn on from a talk shop to shop that will improve our people’s lives and make our people richer.”

Speaking, the Executive Secretary, Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of Manufactureres Association of Nigeria, PMG-MAN, Frank Mounemeh, described it as a noble project.

The study is an initiative of LBS Sustainability Centre and Bloom Public Health, it is delivered with the support of PharmaAccess Group, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN and the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development, NIPRD.

Vanguard News Nigeria