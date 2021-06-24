By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos State University has emerged as the best young institution in Nigeria as released by world ranking body, Times Higher Education, THE.

While Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, the 2021 THE Young University Rankings list the world’s best Universities that are 50 years old or younger and featured 475 Universities with LASU emerging 149th on the list.

According to LASU’s Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya disclosed this in a release.

Part of the statement read: “The Lagos State University has again earned international recognition and accolade with her latest ranking as the Best Young University in Nigeria by international ranking Body, Times Higher Education (THE).

“The latest ranking, which was released on Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, saw Nigeria’s Best State University (LASU), founded in 1983, emerging as one of the only two universities ranked from Nigeria, alongside second-placed Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

“It is reported that theTimes Higher Education Young University Rankings apply the same methodology as the World University Rankings to assess research-intensive universities across all their core missions: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

“The performance indicators are grouped into five areas, including teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income and reputation); citations (research influence); international outlook (staff, students and research); and industry income (knowledge transfer).

“LASU’s feat comes following her rankings as the Second Best University in Nigeria for two consecutive years.

“Established in 1983, Lagos State University is a public university in Nigeria, operating three major campuses, namely: Ojo, Ikeja and Epe and currently boast of 23, 431 full and part-time students.

“The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oyedamola Oke, expresses his excitement at the news and congratulates the Governor and Visitor to the University, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; the Special Adviser on Education, Mr Tokunbo Wahab and the entire Ministry of Education; the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, NPOM; the management, staff, and students of the University for their steadfastness, commitment, and contributions to the latest ranking,”Adekoya explained.

Vanguard News Nigeria