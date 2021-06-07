.

The Minister of Information Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday urged journalists in the country to always prioritise peace and security of Nigeria in their reportage.

He gave the charge at the opening of 3rd National Conference of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt.

Mohammed, who was represented by Mrs Bosede Adebayo, the Zonal Director of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Port Harcourt zone, said that there was no alternative to one Nigeria.

“You must be committed to the peace and sustainability of the corporate existence of Nigeria. I want to say that, we are better as one Nigeria, ” he said.

In his keynote address, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, said that the Media had an important role to play in the fight against insecurity in the country.

According to him, Journalists in Nigeria should focus more on positive reporting rather than always reporting negative issues.

He also said that the media should learn to showcase Nigeria’s role models instead of magnifying criminal elements in their reportage.

Ikpeazu described the theme of the conference: “The Media, Insecurity and National Unity” as appropriate, considering the current security challenges in Nigeria.

“The media has to work in collaboration with other stakeholders in restoring peace and stability in Nigeria,” he said.

Also, the National President of NUJ, Mr Chris Isiguzo, said that the conference was designed to enable Journalists to brainstorm on current national issues.

Isiguzo appealed to the Federal Government to have a rethink on the ban on Tweeter.

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, represented by his deputy, Dr Ipalibo Banigo, was inducted into NUJ Integrity Hall of Fame for his his numerous impacting achievements in Nigeria.

Wike, who thanked NUJ for the induction, added that the gesture would spur him “to do more for Rivers State and humanity in general”.

