Lagos records 6,800 awaiting trial inmates

The Comptroller of Corrections, Lagos State Command, Mr Adewale Adebisi, on Thursday said there were 6,800 inmates awaiting trial in the five correctional facilities in the state.

Adebisi made the disclosure while speaking at the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre, Lagos State, during a plea bargain session.

The session was spearheaded by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice as part of efforts to decongest correctional facilities in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five correctional facilities in Lagos are Ikoyi, Kirikiri (Female), Kirikiri (Medium), Kirikiri (Maximum) and Badagry correctional centres.

“In Lagos, we have a total of 8,000 incarcerated inmates in the correctional facilities, out of which a total of 6,800 inmates are awaiting trial.

“Some of these awaiting trial inmates have been standing trial in the courts for long.

“We have some who have been on trial for between 10 and 12 years,” he said.

Adebisi attributed much congestion of correctional facilities in Lagos to high level of migration into the metropolis which contributed to a high crime rate.

READ ALSO: 37 inmates of Abeokuta custodial centre gain University admission

The comptroller commended the ingenuity of the Lagos State Attorney-General (A-G), Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), for starting the first-ever plea bargain session held at the correctional facilities.

“I thank the A-G for taking this bold step; the plea bargain sessions will help to awaken self-consciousness of inmates and make them admit to crimes they committed and repent.

“It will also help us decongest the custodial centres and help us to reduce crime rate in the state,” Adebisi said.

NAN reports that a total of 27 inmates made up of 16 males and 11 females benefitted from Thursday’s plea bargaining session.

NAN also reports that the Kirikiri Maximum Correctional Centre, which has a capacity for 1,076 inmates, currently houses 1,830 inmates.

Of the 1,830 inmates, 283 have been convicted, 1,075 are awaiting trial, 88 are serving life terms, 372 are on death row and 12 inmates are lodgers (inmates in transit).

Vanguard News Nigeria