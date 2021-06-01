Lady found dead in Delta Community with body parts missing

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

A 29-year-old lady who was missing for days has been found dead at her home this morning with vital parts missing after she brought a man home in Mosogar, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta state

The lady whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report was said to have been missing since Saturday night.

A source who craved anonymity and claimed to be her neighbor told Vanguard that the deceased brought a man home on Saturday night, “she came with a man on Saturday night, and I saw the man leaving that night but since then we have not seen her ” the source said. Only to discover this morning that she was dead, with her vital organs missing.

Another source who identified himself as Friday said they were not worried at first when they noticed she was missing, “but when we began to experience some foul odour emanating from the direction of her room, we started getting suspicious, this morning we informed the police and the door was forced open, only to find her corpse, with her breasts and private part gone.

As of the time of filing this report, the police are yet to report at the scene.

Efforts to reach Edafe Bright, the Delta State Police Command spokesman, were in vain as his mobile number did not connect.

