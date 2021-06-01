King Joel acquires exotic new ride

Kindly Share This Story:

For the love of luxury and taste for good things; Nigerian -American rapper, King Joel have just acquired a brand new exotic ride.

The new ride is one the latest Ferrari ride valued at N135,000,000.

On the new ride, Joel noted that in life it is very important to make oneself happy and in doing that on his part, he has always fantasize on getting a Ferrari and today the dream is real.

Music wise, King Joel is on the path of making a positive impact through his kind of music little wonder why his collaboration with Perruzi enjoyed massive airplay.

However it is pertinent to note that Joel is a man of his word as he recently gifted winners of his mother’s giveaway cash prize ranging from 500,000 to mention amongst others.

