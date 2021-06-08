By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Police in Kaduna state has failed a kidnap attempt at Jagindi Godo -Godo and the Rigasa area, where they rescued 5 victims.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna said in a statement on Tuesday, that on the 7th June 2021 the Kaduna Police Command received a distress call through DPO Kafanchan that at about 0130hrs unknown Gunmen had blocked Jagindi Godo-Godo road, attacked a Sharon Vehicle with Reg.No MGU 15 ZF and suspected to have abducted the occupants of the said vehicle.

According to him , “on receipt of the information, the DPO led a team of Policemen to the scene, gave the bandits a hot chase occasioned by a tactical fire response against the bandits who were shooting sporadically at the Operatives.”

” It is however a joyful ending as the Operatives succeeded in rescuing the three victims unhurt, namely; (1) Godiya Ishaya ‘M’ of Bukuru town Jos (2) Blessing Isuwa ‘F’ of Kanke LGA Plateau state and (3) Emmanuel Daniel ‘M’ of Gbai Bagori village of Bauchi state.”

” In a related development, the Command received a report from DPO Rigasa Kaduna that on the same date at about 0248hrs some armed Bandits invaded the residence of one Abdulganiyu Husseini ‘M’ 45 years of Mahuta Community, kidnapped him, his wife and daughter and were said to be heading to the forest.”

“On getting the hint of the incident, Operatives were immediately mobilized to the area and engaged the bandits in fierce exchange of fire of which the superior and tactical fire power of the Police forced the Bandits to abandon the wife and her daughter, namely; (1) Nafisat Abdulganiyu ‘F’ 40 years (wife) and (2) Barakat Abdulganiyu ‘F’ (daughter).”

” Unfortunately they escaped with one victim i.e. the husband cum father mentioned earlier to an unknown destination. However, effort is been intensified with a view to rescuing the victim and the possible arrest of the culprits.”

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police Kaduna CP UM Muri expressed his appreciation to the good people of Kaduna State for always been supportive to the Command in the area of prompt report of incidents or suspicious situation and equally charged Officers and men in the Command to work closely with their host communities to ensure the safety of lives and property while protecting the identity of those who volunteered information at all times,” he said.

