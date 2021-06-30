The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Tuesday amended the state Audit Law 2018, to enhance the capacity of auditors in scrutinising public accounts.

The assembly also amended sections 18 to 92 of the state local government law, 2018.

The two laws were amended after the lawmakers unanimously adopted the report of the House Committee on Public Accounts and Judiciary presented at plenary by its Chairman, Mr Samuel Ubankato.

At the sitting presided by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Isaac Auta, the committee chairman explained that the amendment was to strengthen the operations of the office of the state auditor general and that of local governments.

READ ALSO: Kaduna police confirm death of protesting student

He said that the provisions contained in the amendments were to ensure reasonable precautions to safeguard public funds.

“It is also to ensure that all monies appropriated are disbursed and expended for the purpose made by the executive council and the state House of Assembly,” Ubankato added.

The deputy speaker directed the Clerk of the assembly to forward the clean copies of the amended laws to Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai for assent.

Vanguard News Nigeria