By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Youths in Akure, the Ondo state capital have dissociated themselves from the planned June 12 protest.

Their leader, Comrade Tuyi Adekanbi who led youths from all the quarters in the state capital to a meeting with the traditional ruler of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi said they would not be part of the planned protest.

Adekanbi, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, Michael Adeyeye decry the growing rate of insecurity in the land and the growing panic among residents of Akure.

The youth leader said that “there have been great apprehension in the last few weeks as our people could not sleep peacefully.

ALSO READ: JUNE 12:Unending search for democratic polls

” There are reported cases of gunshots in some areas in Akure. As youths, we are mobilizing ourselves to defend our city against any external aggression.”

“While we are now more security conscious in all our localities, we want to also urge our people to desist from peddling rumour and raising the already aggravated tension.

Adeyeye said that ” the Youths however, pledged not to be part of any planned protest during the June 12 Democracy Day Celebration.

They however, vowed to continue to press for good and responsive government, youth empowerment and revamping of the economy which is nosediving.

Adeyeye said the monarch lauded the ” youths of Akure Kingdom for being peaceful and proactive in ensuring that they do not allow breakdown of law and order within the kingdom.

Oba Aladelusi noted that there are rumours flying around that some people are planning to stage a protest which might be hijacked by hoodlums to perpetrate violence and wreck havoc.

ALSO READ: June 12: Warn your children against unnecessary protest ― Osun CP tells parents

He however said that ” l am confident that no Akure youths or non indigene resident in Akure will ever think of doing anything inimical to the peace of Akure, Ondo state and Nigeria by extension.

The Monarch said he strongly hold the view that Nigerians are entitled to peaceful protest and the need to agitate for whatever borders their mind.

” The current security situation is so fragile that we cannot allow anything to add to the existing woes.

Oba Aladetoyinbo urged the people to go about their lawful duties without fear. Our people should also stop the panic buying, he added.

The meeting with the youths had in attendance, Senior High Chiefs, Chiefs and Olus, the Olu of Ifetedo, Chief Ade Fayehun.

Vanguard News Nigeria