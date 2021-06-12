Raises alarm over plans by hoodlums to hijack protest

Urges Niger Delta youths not to participate

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Niger Delta group, Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, Friday, disassociated self from planned protest on Saturday June 12 across the country by some groups as Nigerians commemorate 2021 Democracy Day.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator, NDYC, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, where it raised the alarm over plans by hoodlums to hijack protest across the country, especially in the Niger Delta region, to create chaos and civil unrest that could be bloody.

According to the statement, with information gathered there are planned moves to hijack the protest by miscreants who are sponsored by unscrupulous politicians who are bent to set the country on fire.

The group also expressed concern that innocent Nigerians are already apprehensive and talking in groups about the information flying around about bloody hijack of the protest, and urged secret officials to act swiftly on available information to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order.

The statement reads in part, “We the Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) wants to succinctly state that we are not a party to the planned Nationwide June 12th 2021 protest.

“We wish to use this medium to disassociate ourselves from the protest and urge all Youths in the Niger Delta Region not to take part in the protest as their are plans already on ground by miscreant and men of ill-will to hijack the protest and use it as a medium to unleash chaos in the region for their selfish political gain that will further breach the already fragile peace in the region and Nation at large.”

Meanwhile, the statement called on Niger Delta youths not to be part of the protest and, and called on its members to remain calm and avoid being used by politicians and groups that do not mean well for them.

“We call on all Niger Delta Youths across the Region and the Nation, not to participate in the planned protest, We urge all state Executives and members of the NDYC to remain calm and await further instructions as we will not be used as political tools to unleash chaos in the region for the narcissistic political gains of a few”, the statement concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria