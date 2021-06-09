The portentous entry of the governor of Cross River state, Gov. Ben Ayade into the All Progressive Party (APC), set off the glorious exit of the son in-law to former President Goodluck Jonathan from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This day (the 9th day of June 2021) had triggered yet another tumultuous fit of jubilation and celebration in the Usumutong/Abeugo council ward of Cross River state as Prince Godswill Edwards (aka Prince 7) decamped into the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) together with a multitude of his supporters who accompanied him into the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and frontline aspirant for National youth leadership of All Progressive Congress, Comrade Obidike Chukwuebuka who was present at the epoch event, together with some notable APC leaders of Cross River state warmly received and congratulated Prince Edwards on his decision to abandon the ailing opposition party in the state. He was formally registered into the APC by his ward chairman.

Obidike describe his move as a victory for the All Progressive Party in the South Southern part of Nigeria and a plausible confirmation of President Buhari’s unflinching leadership style. Our president has yet again been vindicated by the crucial entry of key political figureheads in Cross River state that our president has the popular support and hearts of the Nigerian people, especially those of the South South Obidike opined.

He applauded the bold step of Hon. Edwin and congratulated all Cross Riverian youths for the wind of change taking place in the Paradise State.