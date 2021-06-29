In an attempt to sensitise Nigerians more on the need for grassroot participation in choosing the right leaders, Johns Hopkins University has partnered Nigeria’s foremost civic education platform, Young Nigerians And Governance, YNAG, on Grassroot Voter Education Campaign.

According to YNAG’s founder, Adetunji Adeniran, the campaign is the organisation’s initiative to support the efforts of agencies such as Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and National Orientation Agency, NOA, towards strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

“The campaign will encourage more eligible voters especially young people between 18 and 35 years old to participate by voting and putting themselves forward to be voted for.

“One of the ways we can shapen our choice of leadership and by extension better the future of Nigeria and Nigerians is to ensure grassroot participation is electioneering process.

“Most people avoid involvement in voting and some only want their voter’s card as a means of identification, but statistics have shown that only a fraction of those that registered participated in the voting exercise on an election day.

“One of the ways to stop rigging is by ensuring mass participation, before, during and after the election and that begins with the grassroot,” Tunji said.

The campaign will hold in Ikeja, Lagos State on July 10, 2021, by 9 am.

Vanguard News Nigeria