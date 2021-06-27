Stock

*…targets oil installations, politicians

*PANDEF asks militants to stay action

*Violence only language FG understands – NDYM

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South; Egufe Yafugborhi and Chioma Onuegbu

LEADERS of the Niger-Delta, last night, counseled militants who threatened to resume hostilities in the region over failed promises by the Federal Government to stop their plans and follow the path of peace, saying violence was no longer fashionable in conflict resolution.

The leaders spoke through the Pan Niger-Delta Forum, the mouthpiece of monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of the coastal states of Niger-Delta, against the backdrop of the threat by Niger-Delta Avengers, NDA, to attack targeted oil installations and political actors perceived to have colluded with the Federal Government to undermine the people of the oil-rich region.

Meanwhile, a body of youth groups in the region, Niger Delta Youth Movement, NDYM, threw its weight behind the decision of the militant group to resume attacks on oil installations, saying violence was the language the Federal Government listens to.

National Publicity Secretary, PANDEF, Hon Ken Robinson, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard, also said the regional group was making efforts to authenticate the genuineness of the militant group that issued the threat.

A group claiming to be NDA, the feared militant group that practically crippled the nation’s economy about four years ago, had, in a post on its website, titled, ‘We are back with Operation Humble’, at the weekend, stated: “This operation shall be coded Operation Humble aimed at bringing down targeted oil installations in the Niger Delta region capable of humbling the economy into permanent recession.”

Rejecting a restart of violence in the region, PANDEF said: “But, our general thought to our young people is that we cannot take the path of violence any longer. Otherwise we expose our communities, our people, even our young people themselves to unnecessary harm.

“Communities will be destroyed in the name of looking for supposed militants. And innocent persons, our young people will be killed in a way that they don’t act against the bandits and the terrorists in the North-East and the North-West. We see what they are doing in the South-East.

“So, as leaders of the region, we are appealing to the young people. In the face of all these provocations, let us still look for non-violent ways to express our dissatisfaction and our disaffection.

“That is the right way and what we will continue to do while we continue to call on government, federal and even the states to begin to also take aspirations of the people more seriously.”

Authenticity

On the authenticity of the group, Robinson stated: “I can categorically state that, in 2016, we intervened and the aggrieved youths listened to us under Niger Delta Avengers (NDA).

“We will try to confirm the authenticity of this release, whether it is an authentic group or some persons who are just making claims. We have people in the Niger Delta now who have become laptop militants. We are aware of that.

“So, we will ascertain authenticity of this group, but the fact remains that, after four years, nothing much has been done by the Federal Government (FG) (in the Niger Delta). We visited Mr. President on November 1, 2016 and presented to a 16-point demand that cuts across critical issues across the Niger Delta.

“Of course you are also aware that following our visit and presentation of demands, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, then as Acting President, undertook a visit to all states in the region and interacted with the people during which the demands were reemphasized.

“The Acting President, at that time, made very far-reaching pronouncements, including relocation of International Oil Companies (IOCs) headquarters to the Niger Delta.

“Out of the 16 demands, as we speak, over four years after, we have the Ffederal Government attending only, as it were, to one and a half. That is Ogoni clean-up and the Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

“The Nigeria Maritime University was a joint item involving the establishment of the Maritime University, Okerenkoko and upgrade of the Maritime Academy in Oron to a university.

“That has been the situation and, of course, we acknowledge that people are angry, people dissatisfied. There’s disaffection in the region and people are worried.”

Panic had gripped the oil industry, yesterday morning, as the NDA said it had exhausted the last iota of patience with the Federal Government and the high command decided, last Friday night, to wake up the government that had been sleeping on its responsibilities.

The frightening post read in part: “This mission is also targeted at political actors who are collaborating with the Nigerian Government to undermine the interest of the Niger Delta people.”

“Conclusively, we wish to state unequivocally and in simple terms that we are back with Operation Humble; with the aim of humbling the economy into permanent recession and political players from the Niger Delta extraction to political retirement.

“Our Strike Teams 01 – 09 and all other formations are to regroup and remain on red alert awaiting further command.

“There will no going back until the Nigerian economy is humbled into recession never to rise again,” it added.

The group announced it had “lost total confidence on all socio-cultural groups like PANDEF, elders of Niger Delta and the bunch of so called ex-agitators frolicking with the government at our detriment.”

Deaf ears

It went on: “There is no doubt that the Nigerian government has continued to pay deaf ears to our demands and the rising challenges in the country because the pipelines that crisscrosses our lands her left untouched, allowing dollars to flow into the federal treasury on a daily basis for mismanagement.

“We shall spare no single oil installation within our range of strategic targets marked for destruction in the coming days and we bet the Nigerian government will be humbled to return to the drawing board and chart an all-inclusive course by the time we are done with our action plan.

“Members of our strike teams across the Niger Delta are commanded to be on red alert awaiting precise strike plans as mapped by the high command of the NDA.

“The high command of the NDA has promoted and appointed one of our finest operatives, Field Commander Tu-ere aka Queen of the Creeks to the rank of Brigadier General.

“She is an experienced field agent who before now was the head of the counterintelligence unit of the NDA, using her connections with top government and security officials to deliver on her assignment.

“She was part of the our elite Strike Teams that attacked and took down the Chevron Valve platform on the 4th of May, 2016; the Shell Forcados 48-inch Export line on the 3rd of June, 2016; and the Exxon Mobil Qua Iboe 48 Crude Oil Pipeline on the 11th of July, 2016.

“Brig. Gen. Tu-ere is the first female to ever attain this level and it is solely out of merit, and is placed in charge by the High Command of the NDA to execute operation humble to the later.

“As a gender friendly organization, we are using this avenue to encourage other female operatives within the rank and file of the NDA to be inspired by the rising profile of the Queen of the Creeks and never to deter in delivering on our mission of liberate our people and God given resources from the shackles of the oppressive Nigerian government. We advise other female operatives to emulate her and be dedicated to our mission at all times.

“There is no gainsaying that the failed country called Nigeria which has fed fat on our God- given wealth is at the brink of total disintegration owing to the security and related challenges across the country.

“Ranging from terrorism and banditry in the North to the secessionist gongs of the Oduduwa people of the Southwest and IPOB of the Southeast it is obvious that peace in the Niger Delta and by extension the South-South geopolitical region is the very thin piece still binding this country together.

“It is disheartening that despite being the economic backbone and having resolved to maintain the peaceful environment for the smooth operations of the oil multinationals whose proceeds the country cling unto for economic survival the Niger Delta and the South -South remain the most under developed with our needs and interests undermined by the failed Nigerian State.

“We decided to suspend our famous Operation Red Economy‚ which bled the Nigerian economy into recession about four years ago not because we are lazy but for the love we have for our people and out of respect for the voice of the elders of the Niger Delta region, who beckoned on us to give peace a chance and avail the government time to act on our demands at the time.”

Language

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard also on the threat, National President of NDYM, Comrade Joe Jackson, said it was unfortunate that agitation and violence had remained the only language the Federal Government of Nigeria understands, especially when it concerns issues affecting oil producing areas of the country.

“We will want to align with the Niger Delta Avengers, the only language the Federal government understands is violence and agitation. Those issues are like recurring decimal. We have protested against gas flaring in our communities, because of environmental and health hazards,”Jackson stated.

“Also look at the Ogoni clean-up which the federal government initiated, but till date nothing serious has been done about that, but you hear of billions of naira being earmarked. When will the federal government be sincere to the plight of the Niger Delta people?

“For us, it is a disappointment that our representatives at the National Assembly as well as the Ministers have remained mute over the plight of the region. For instance on the demand for the upward review from 2.5 per cent to 10 per cent appropriated to host oil communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill.

“They know that 2.5 per cent is not adequate, it is not enough to take care of the environmental and health hazards, pollution suffered by oil communities, but they will not say it. Why can’t they say let us review these laws for the benefit of our people.

“It is sad and unpatriotic that it is only when there is an attack(s) on oil installations that the Federal Government will now listen or react. Since that is the only language that they understand we will support, urge the Avengers to go ahead.”

Jackson alleged that lack of attention from the Federal Government to the plight of the Niger Delta people was a deliberate attempt to subdue the people and their area.

Vanguard News Nigeria