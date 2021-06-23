Home-based goalkeepers John Nobble and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, alongside Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala top the list of 25 players invited to the Super Eagles camp, for the July international friendly between Nigeria and Mexico, scheduled to hold at the Los Angeles Menorial Coliseum in California, USA.

The aforementioned trio leads a host of home-based players to the Super Eagles set-up. Others include Rivers’ United ace defender Ifeanyi Anaemena, Enyimba FC midfielder Ekundayo Ojo and forwards Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International) and Stephen Jude (Kwara United).

The match billed for Saturday, 3rd July is part of Mexico’s MexTour which sees the CONCACAF Gold Cup holders play three matches, before their clash with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The players are expected to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja on Tuesday, 22nd June with their travel documents. Only 22 of them will travel to the United States of America for the glamour friendly.

NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, said while announcing the encounter last month: “We are happy to be able to announce this match, which is a clash between two very big teams from two different continents. Mexico against Nigeria is a big match any day and the venue is class.”

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); John Noble (Enyimba FC)

Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Ifeanyi Anaemena (Rivers United); Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United); Mohammed Zirkiflu (Plateau United); Imoh Ubot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United)

Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Nwasonaya (Plateau United); Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina United); Ekundayo Ojo (Enyimba FC)

Forwards: Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International) ; Charles Ashimene (Akwa United); Chinonso Ezekwe (Rangers International); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars); Neurot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United)

