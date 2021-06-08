



The chairman of the Itsekiri Libration Group after wide consultation with the Regent of Warri kingdom, the leadership of INYC, and General Smart Omola a.k.a ( Gentle Lion) hereby suspend is 14-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government and the minister of Niger Delta affair.

After the successful meeting by the Minister of Niger Delta affairs Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the outcome of the meeting with our royal Father the Olu – designate, we have suspended the 14 days ultimatum that was issued by the Itsekiri Libration Group to the FG on the 29 May 2021 to constitute a substantive board of the NDDC.

Notwithstanding the suspension of the ultimatum, The leadership is still standing on their demands:

” that the NDDC board should be constituted almost immediately by the Minister of Niger Delta affairs,

“that the Itsekiris should be given a sensitive position in the board that is to be constituted,

“that all ongoing projects in the Itsekiri area be adequately funded for speedy completion and new projects awarded in Itsekiri areas.

“that Itsekiri should be accommodated in the recently employed staff of the commission and skill acquisition and other empowerment programs of the commission.

The group also use the medium to call on various contractor handling the NDDC project in the Warri kingdom to stop embarking on the substandard job in and around the itsekiri community’s.

“The leadership of the Itsekiri Liberation Group Mone Oris chairman, and Ajofotan Omagbemi secretary still frowned at the idea of running NDDC by either interim Management or sole administrator and strongly advised that this practice should never be repeated again. henceforth, we still stand by our demand for the constitution of the Board immediately and that Itsekiri is appointed in a sensitive position in the board”.