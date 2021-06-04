





Isoko North PDP



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Isoko North Local Government Area Chapter on Thursday inaugurated an adhoc committee to look into allegations against prominent leaders of the party to invalidate the electoral victory of the member-elect Hon Jude Ogbimi in the April 10 by-election.

Inaugurating the Committee at the Council Secretariat in Ozoro, Vice Chairman of the party, Mr. Aso Oghenero said the party was not happy with the rumours making the rounds about party leaders working to thwart the outcome of the House of Assembly by-election held in the constituency.

He stated that the party would not fold its arms and watch leaders being humiliated and urged the Committee to investigate the source of the rumour and make recommendations to avoid future occurrences.



The Committee which has two weeks to submit its report has the following terms of reference: To investigate whether there was a subsisting petition against the Hon. Elect for the April 11, 2021 bye-election at the Tribunal; to ascertain the author(s) of the said petition and determine any link to our party PDP; to ascertain whether a meeting held at the residence of Hon Leo Ogor in Abuja where a plot was purportedly hatched to challenge the election of Hon. Jude Ogbimi at the Tribunal as well as those in attendance; to ascertain if there was a plot to blackmail and tarnish the reputation of Rt. Hon Leo Ogor by linking him to a purported petition and those involved; to ascertain if there was a plot by members of our party to sabotage the April 11, 2021 bye-election and those behind it, and to recommend appropriate sanctions for those implicated by the Committee’s investigation in accordance with the party’s constitution as amended.



Other members of the Committee include Chief Barr. Isaac Atikueke; Hon. Evelyn Avro; Bishop Jonah Okriko; Mr. Richard Isagba; Hon. Chief Gabriel Alebe; and Engr. Thomas Akpoedafe as Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman of the Committee Hon. Jahswill Asaba said the Committee would be thorough, fair, and firm, assuring that the report would be submitted in record time.

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party Isoko North Chapter also paid a solidarity visit to the Chairman of Isoko North Local Government Council, Hon. Christian Iteire at the Council Secretariat.

The party also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as he marks his 6th anniversary, Rt Hon. Leo Ogor for his astute leadership of the party and the Council boss for Hon. Christian Iteire for steps taken to develop the council with the constitution of relevant committees and presentation of the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

Chairman of the party in the Local Government Prince Godwin Ogorugba thanked party leaders for their support and cooperation and urged members to remain loyal to the party.

Delta South Chairman of the party Chief Julius Takeme said the Isoko North Chapter of the party was very supportive and called on members to maintain their winning streak.

In his remark, Iteire said he was delighted to have party leaders visit him in his office.

He assured me that he will make the party proud by delivering projects across the 13 wards in the local government.