ISL wins Lagos State Maltina school games

Medals being awarded at 2021 Maltina School Games championship.

International School Lagos (ISL), on Wednesday, emerged overall winner of the Lagos region of the Maltina School Games held at Yaba College of Technology, Akoka, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ISL won with seven gold, five silver and two bronze medals.

NAN reports that the second edition of the Maltina School Games held in four regions; Bauchi, Abuja, Rivers State and Lagos State, in order to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

Oluwademilade Ajayi, a student of ISL, who won the best athlete for boys in the senior category told NAN that the victory would encourage him to take his vocation seriously as well as his studies.

“I am so happy that I was selected as one of the most outstanding athletes; I have always loved sports, but this has given me the encouragement that I need to remain focused.

“I will learn to manage my time effectively, so it doesn’t affect my studies, I will learn to balance the two,” he said.

President of Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF), Olabisi Joseph, in an interview with NAN, said sponsors like Maltina had given the children an opportunity to discover their talents.

“These children’s lives have changed forever. This wouldn’t have been possible without our sponsor Maltina, some of these children will continue to pursue athletics as professionals.

“I believe that there is so much we can achieve, talents are everywhere and we just need to continue to harness their potential,” she said.

NAN also reports that no fewer than 1,571 schools participated in the 2021 edition, 1,000 schools competed in the maiden edition in 2020.

The body temperature of spectators were checked at the entrance and hand sanitisers applied in order to prevent possible transmission of coronavirus.

”Discovering these talents is not enough and that’s why I am here today, watching these children has proven that we cannot just leave them alone.

The track and field competition for junior and senior secondary schools was jointly organised by Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc and NSSF.

No fewer than 410 schools participated at the preliminary stage in Lagos State.

Sade Morgan, NB’s Corporate Affairs Director, said the tournament was Maltina’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), focusing on raising a generation of future champions.

“Learning is not just in the classroom, learning outside the classroom is equally vital.

“We couldn’t have done this alone without school sports federation, we can’t overemphasise the fact that we have lots of talents in this country, especially in track and field.

”Today, we take this bold step to ensure that we give these children the opportunity and also to mentor them as we should to help them focus,” she said.

NAN reports that educational tabs were given to all gold medalists, while cash rewards were given to deserving participants. (NAN)

