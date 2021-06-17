.

Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Special Security Forces have been deployed to rural communities in Imo state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, through the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana.

The police said that their reason, was that the “unknown gunmen ” have relocated their criminal activities to the rural areas.

The command said: “The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Special Forces to the hinterlands in order to reinforced the security forces patrolling those areas. This came as a result of the recent shift of criminal activities to some parts of the hinterlands following the major defeat suffered by the criminal elements in the last few days while attempting to attack Owerri, the State Capital.

“The recent attack happened in the early hours of yesterday, when some hoodlums attacked some houses at Amaebu community in Orsu Local Government Area, Imo State. Their efforts to destroy the entire community was swiftly resisted by the Police and other supporting security agencies and the vigilant members of the community.

“Two persons were killed by the hoodlums during the attack and about four houses were set on fire and partially burnt. Four of the hoodlums were fatally injured during gun battle with security forces, while others escaped with bullet wounds. The area the fleeing hoodlums ran into is combed, cordon and search operation is ongoing to mob up the criminal elements.”

The Imo Commissioner of Police, urged “The Special Forces at the Command Headquarters Owerri this morning, the Commissioner of Police charged them to deal ruthlessly with the criminal elements disturbing the hinterlands. The Forces were admonished to be firm on criminals but polite to members of the public. They are to carry out their statutory duties in line with our extant laws and global best practices.

“The Special Forces are to provide watertight security to the various communities in the hinterlands and round the clock protection to commuters plying the major roads across the State. The Commissioner of Police assures Imolites of their safety at all times, regardless of where they reside. No part of Imo State will be neglected in the security plans of the Command. The CP calls on Imolites to be vigilant at all times and to report any suspicious person(s) or movements to the Police or other security agencies nearest to them.”

