INSECURITY: Nigeria to receive 6 air-fighters in June — Reps’ Defence C’tee Chair

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, Jimi Benson, has disclosed that the much anticipated Super Tucano air-fighter is expected in Nigeria at the end of June.

Fielding question yesterday on a monitored programme on Channels Television ‘Politics Today’ the Chairman, Committee on Defence affirmed that the air-crafts Nigeria is expecting from the US are game-changers in the fight against insecurity,

“We visited where the aircraft were manufactured, and we got a firm commitment that six will be delivered by the end of June and the other six by the end of September.

“They spoke highly of our personnel who are going to be manning the weapon and they also informed us that those weapons are game-changers. They have a lot of precision that would reduce civilian mortality. They believe it’s a sign of a good thing to come between the US and the Nigerian counterpart and would also open doors within the US assisting in its fight against insurgency.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

