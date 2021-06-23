By Ibrahim Wuyo

The National Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum( ACF), Chief Audu Ogbe has said that Nigerians should not lose faith in the country, as they shall overcome the challenges facing the country.

Ogbe spoke at the National Executive meeting of the ACF in Kaduna on Thursday, saying they all wanted to leave a country for their children and grandchildren including those unborn so that they would be happy with them.

According to him, “the meeting will look at issues confronting the nation and by extension, the region and proffer solutions.”

He said “what can we do to end the menace of banditry? What can we do to end Boko Haram? What can we do to improve the economy and lives of Nigerians? What can we do to improve our relationships with other regions? These are some of the issues we will focus on.”

“We want to leave a country for our children and grand children including those unborn so that they will be happy with us,” he said.

The Secretary-General of the ACF, Muktar Aliyu said on the occasion that the North was sick.

‘We have Boko Haram, we have banditry, we kidnapping, we have rustling, attacks of Northerners in the South where many lost their property and investments.

“Above all the southerners were doing so to spark reactions from us so that the country will go in flames but we are saying no. “

“We are being confronted with agitations for separations and dissolution of the state, demands for Biafra, Oduduwa as well as restructuring.”

‘ But we said there are ways of doing things in conformity of the laws of the land. So these meeting will look at these things holistically and proffer solutions. Nobody is happy with the current situation, he said.