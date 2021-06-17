Olisa Metuh

…Calls for S/East Consultative Assembly

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ex-national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, has called on elders and leaders of the South-East geo-political zone to urgently convoke a South-East Consultative Assembly to address the insecurity challenges facing the region.

Metuh, who lamented what he called “the incessant killing, dehumanization and harassment of Igbos as well as the militarization of the South-East”, described the situation as sad and avoidable.

The former PDP spokesperson who stated this Thursday, while receiving the leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Abuja Chapter, at his Abuja residence stressed that “violence, killing and wanton destruction of property are not in the character of the Igbos” and urged the apex Igbo cultural organization to rally political, religious and traditional leaders, professionals and other critical groups to look into the issue.

Metuh urged the organization to immediately reach out to Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi, as the Chairman of South East Governors Forum as well Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state to urgently convoke the assembly.

He said: “There is so much devastation going on in the South-East. People are being killed, harassed, victimized and dehumanized. Moreover, the wanton killings and destruction of property being witnessed are very worrisome. This is given the fact that such conduct is completely alien to the Igbos. Such is not in the character of the Igbos. They are unknown to us.

“A lot has been said about Igbos which is not true. The people of the South-East are egalitarian people. We are peaceful and hardworking. We are not a destructive people. Such is not known in our culture.

“It is therefore time for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to rise to the occasion and look into these matters. In this regard, I urge Ohanaeze Ndigbo to immediately reach out to the chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, Governor Dave Umahi as well as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and convoke a South-East Consultative Assembly on the situation in the South-East.

“Governor Umahi has done well as the governor of his state, but being the leaders of the governors of the South-East region, there is need for reach out to him to lead in seeking solution through the proposed Assembly.

“In the same vein, Ohanaeze Ndigbo should also reach out to Governor Ugwuanyi and Enugu being the natural capital of the South-East, such critical consultative Assembly should hold in Enugu state.

He commended the leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for their commitment in championing the cause of the region and urged them not to relent but to redouble their efforts at this critical time.

Speaking during the visit, the President of the Abuja chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief S.O. Onyekwelu, commended Metuh for his concern for the situation in the South-East while assuring that the organization would commence action towards the convocation of the consultative forum as proposed by the PDP chieftain.

Vanguard News Nigeria