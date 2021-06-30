By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN Imo state chapter, said that it has concluded plans to hold a prayer rally in Imo state.

The State Chairman of CAN, Eches Divine Eches, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Owerri, adding that 2nd July, 2021 has been fixed for the prayer summit.

Divine said that the prayer summit which would attract church leaders across the country would be centred on how to ensure total peace in the state.

According to him, “It is put together to bring peace, harmony and progress. We are all concerned for peace in Imo State. When there is no peace churches will close, hotels will close, businesses will be shut down and people will continue to suffer and nothing will work in Imo State.

“This prayer is not just for Imo State, it is like a general meeting from our national secretariat, and the Christain Association of Nigeria, CAN, Imo state is the one anchoring it. we need prayers to intensify peace so that all of us will be at peace.

“This prayer is special because it is collective and everybody is coming out to join hands to pray for peace to be restored and Imo state will move forward so that there will progress and development.”

“We are bringing together all churches, youths and community leaders so that everybody will be in this business of restoring peace. We have extended our invitation to the churches in the rural area so it is an all-inclusive prayer summit,” CAN said.

Those expected to be in attendance, the Executive secretary of the Christian Privileged Commission, Reverend Yakubu Pam, Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, S. K Uche, Primate of Anglican Communion, Henry Chukwuma Ndukuba among others.