…Says peace has returned 80 to 95 percent

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Bishops, Christian leaders have concluded plans to hold a state-wide summit for peace and restoration of economic activities of Imo state.

The chairman of Imo Economic Development Initiatives, Peace and Restoration Committee, Jerry Chukwueke, disclosed this to newsmen yesterday in Owerri.

This was as Chukwueke said that peace has returned to Imo state, between 85 to 95 percent and that the aim of the summit was to engage the youths to be part of the economic development of the state.

According to the economic group that, “Peace has returned to Imo state, between 85 to 90 percent of normalcy and by the end of this month, Imo will return completely to the calmness it is known for. We have met with alot of top security officials and what you see on social media not exactly what is happening in Imo.

“Let me say this, destruction of properties in the State does not give a solution to their yearnings, we should support the programmes of the government and help to build our. We have no other place if not Imo state. We call on investors to come back,Imo is a promised land for investment. We know many want to come invest in Imo and this is the time as peace has gradually returned.”

“We are planning a summit to be hosted by bishops, it will discuss a way forward for Imo, to encourage foreign investors to invest in our state, we are supporting the Bishops programmes and many investors will be there. There will also be a youth summit which will address their future, to focus on job creation and for their economic empowerment. We don’t want to be people who left our youths behind. So we want to engage them again,” economic group said.