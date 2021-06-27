.

…as Okowa calls for dialogue

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKERS of State Legislatures of Nigeria, weekend, called on major stakeholders to use the instrumentality of the ongoing Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to accommodate Community Policing and State Police in the country to effectively tackle the challenges of insecurity bedevilling the country.

The Speakers in a point communique issued at the end of their second-quarter meeting held in Asaba, the Delta State capital, which was signed by the National Chairman and Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Mr Abubarkar Suleiman, decried the spate of insecurity in the country.

The communique read: “The Conference commends and appreciates the efforts of the Executive Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori for hosting this meeting to discuss a wide range of issues affecting the nation.

“The Conference, again, decries the spate of insecurity in the Country; and while commending the Federal Government on its efforts at fighting the insecurity in the country, the Conference calls on the major stakeholders to use the instrumentality of the ongoing Review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to accommodate Community Policing and State Police in the country to effectively tackle the insecurity bedevilling the country.

“The Conference commends the Governors that have commenced the implementation of the financial autonomy in their states while urging the other state governors to follow suite as agreed in the Memorandum of Action signed by all the Stakeholders.

“The Conference also calls on all the State Houses of Assembly to pass Funds Management Bill for Assent of the Governors within the Forty-Five (45) days window as agreed to by all the Stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has called for dialogue on how to ensure fairness and equity in the governance of the country.

He said the country was facing serious challenges that required leaders to preach hope to the people and ensure that the unity of the nation was not breached

Okowa who spoke at a state banquet in honour of members of the Speakers of State Legislatures, told Nigerians not to compromise the country’s unity, adding that its strength lies in citizens’ collective bond.

He said; “there is need for leaders to give hope to the people because if the leaders begin to lose hope in the nation, the followers will be in trouble”, adding that “at critical times as is currently prevailing in the country, people in sensitive positions, including Speakers of legislatures, are required to truly help to build the nation.

“In very trying times such as this, we must ensure that we continue to give hope to our people and that we continue to do the very little that we can even in our various constituencies because a little hope can encourage those who would have felt helpless.

“There are so many things that ought to be discussed, but we are not discussing yet; there is a need for a true dialogue even when people tend to misconstrue it when we speak about dialogue.

“It’s not about coming to quarrel, it’s about protecting the inside of us so that we can become greater brothers for the future and I think that it’s important we understand that when we speak that it’s not about division but about unity.

Earlier in his remarks at the banquet, Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, said the people oriented projects scattered across the State were products of the mutual relationship between the executive and legislature in Delta State and commended the Governor for the massive projects.

“We will make your keynote speech a template and a model of executive-legislative relations in the country”, Suleiman said. The host Speaker and Deputy Chairman of the Conference, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, said the Assembly was committed to partnering Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to build a Stronger Delta.

Oborevwori urged his brother Speakers to remain committed to the growth and development of the country.