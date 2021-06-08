June 1, 2021, Infinix Mobile, an emerging smartphone brand launched the all-new NOTE 10 series, a new portfolio of premium smartphones including the NOTE 10, NOTE 10 Pro, and NOTE 10 Pro near-field communication (NFC). Showcasing a superfluid display, powerful MediaTek gaming processors, cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera and optimized 5000mAh battery with fast-charge technology, the NOTE 10 series is crafted to enhance and optimize work and entertainment experiences for everyone.

”We know today’s smartphone enthusiasts want a device that balances style with the latest innovative technology for a truly immersive experience,” said Manfred Hong, Senior Product Director at Infinix. “The NOTE 10 series perfectly balance functionality; aesthetics, style, innovation, texture, and color functionality, to create the ideal, all-around device for professionals, entertainment lovers, and everyday users alike.”

The iF Design 2021 award-winning NOTE 10 Pro delivers a balance between the physical and virtual worlds, the calmness and serenity of Mother Nature, and the modern geometric interiors and décor,

designs of luxury brands. The back panel is uniquely divided into two sections with the bottom half completely textured in juxtaposition with the glossy top. The design is available in four colors: 95° Black, 7° Purple, Emerald Green (exclusive to NOTE 10), and Nordic Secret (exclusive to NOTE 10 Pro).

A Stunning Visual Experience

The NOTE 10 series create the perfect viewing experience with a 6.95” full high definition (FHD+) display, and a 91% screen-to-body ratio with 480 nits of peak brightness and 1500:1 color contrast ratio for sharp, crystal clear visuals. Graphics and images seamlessness glide due to the 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is perfect for watching movies, scrolling content or gaming.

Certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light, users will enjoy hours of use without suffering from eye fatigue and discomfort.The NOTE 10 series delivers stunning professional-quality images and beautiful nightscape imagery, both in daylight and at night. To capture amazing selfies, the NOTE 10 series is equipped with a 16MP AI Beautify Selfie front-facing camera with two frontal flashes. The NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC are loaded with an intuitive AI-powered four-in-one lens comprising 120° field of view (FOV) ultra-wide angle, super macro lens, 5P lens, black and white lens, and portrait lens, which is all integrated into a rear-facing 64 megapixels (MP) 6P ultra night camera.

For ultra-smooth and effortless filming, the NOTE 10 series also offer 4K resolution shooting capabilities in both the front and rear cameras using leading video-enhancement algorithms from Imint’s Vidhance Video Stabilization solution and auto-blur video shooting. Now, users can capture their breathtaking moments with confidence.

Packed with Power & Performance

For super-fast data processing and response times, the NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC is powered by the award-winning MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Paired with MediaTek’s Hyper Engine Gaming Technology, users benefit from 50% faster response times, stronger connectivity, and low latency reduction by utilizing two Wi-Fi bands or routers at the same time.

MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor for NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC, comprises:

· An octa-core central processing unit (CPU) with two powerful Arm Cortex-A76 processors cores clocked up to 2.05GHz, plus six Cortex-A55 efficiency-focused processors.

· An Arm Mali-G76 MC4 graphics processing unit (GPU) with speeds that boost to 900MHz.

· Memory storage of 256 GB and 8GB RAM

However, MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor for the NOTE 10, contains:

· A 64-bit octa-core processor with two performance core ARM Cortex-A75 and six power-efficient core Cortex-A55 CPUs clocked at 2.0GHz and 1.8GHz respectively.

· One of the fastest GPUs, the ARM Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, clocking at 1GHz.

· Memory storage of 128 GB and 8 GB RAM (NOTE 10 Pro) & 6GB RAM (NOTE 10).

Also, The NOTE 10 series feature a range of upgraded and new innovative technologies and features, such as:

· A 5000mAh Battery and 33W Fast Charge Technology: The NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC are fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 33W quick charge technology. The NOTE 10 offers users a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge. The batteries are integrated with Ultra Power Mode, providing an extra 58 hours of calling time when the battery reaches 5% capacity, 25% of battery backup with the Power Marathon Technology, and safe fast-charge technology.

· UFS 2.2 Storage Technology: The NOTE 10 Pro and NOTE 10 Pro NFC offers a staggering 256GB storage capacity and delivers a maximum transfer of 5,830 Mb/s for reading and writing, improving the speed and multitasking capabilities for users.

· Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster: The NOTE 10 series incorporate Infinix’s Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster optimization engine software, which works with the smartphone’s hardware to improve graphic image stability and screen sensitivity. The software intelligently adjusts the operating speed of the CPUs and GPUs and allocates resources to improve images and movements in different gaming scenarios.

· DTS Audio and AI Noise Cancelling: Providing a surround sound quality with support for high-frequency game scenes, the NOTE 10 series are embedded with dual speakers, AI noise reduction sound technology, DTS audio processing and sound localization.

· Secure and Convenient Access Points: Users are able to access the NOTE 10 series with a side-mounted fingerprint and 3D face unlock capabilities.

· Android XOS 7.6: The Android XOS 7.6 software incorporated into the NOTE 10 series provides users with tools such as Xnote 5.0 to take notes and write down ideas, X-Proof to obscure the screen when using the phone in public and Thunder Back Mode 2.0 easily accommodates two apps simultaneously on the same screen.

Availability

The NOTE 10 and NOTE 10 Pro will be available across all authorized retail stores in Nigeria and on Xpark @ http://ng.xpark.com. You can preorder the device for just N2500 or N2000 for Note 10 Pro and Note 10 respectively.

For more information on the newly launched device, visit Infinix official website at www.Infinixmobility.com/ng or visit Infinix on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria.You can also, join their community of young and vibrant fans on XClub via the app on your Infinix device or click on this link to download the app.