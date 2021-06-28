The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, resumed the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the online registration, which has commenced nationwide, is being done through the commission’s registration portal https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.

The schedule of appointments for online registrants and physical CVR, at INEC state and local government offices nationwide is expected to commence on July 19.

According to INEC Chairman, Prof. Yakubu, the date for the commencement of physical CVR at all the 2,673 registration centres nationwide would be determined based on evaluation of the security situation.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, told NAN that no eligible Nigerian would be disenfranchised in the registration process, especially those who may not be able to make use of the online pre-registration process.

He urged eligible registrants for the online registration to ensure they used the online portal, saying, “the commission is determined to elevate the electoral process and deepen the use of technology.

“The online registration portal is designed to provide a creative and innovative solution to the registration process and decongest the registration centers.

“We urge all eligible Nigerians that can make use of the online portal to do so. Those that are unable to use the portal will be offered the physical registration option commencing on July 19. No eligible Nigerian for registration will be left behind,” Okoye said.

(NAN)

