By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Saturday said that the people of Imo state, deserved to know those behind the killings and insecurity in the state.

Uzodimma spoke in Owerri on a phone in program on Imo Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, marking June 12 democracy day.

He also said that to achieve this that he would set up a commission of inquiry to do their investigations.

According to Uzodimma, “Imo people must know those behind the killings and insecurity in the state and in two weeks time we would have set up a Commission of Inquiry on the killings of innocent people in Imo state.

“My administration had taken steps to visit and commiserate with the families of policemen who lost their lives in Imo and that through the Commissioner of Police, N5million was handed over to each of the families of the policemen who lost their lives. There is no compensation that can equate the life lost, but we owe it a duty to identify with the families of the deceased policemen as a responsible government. We are also looking forward to immortalising those who lost their lives during this period in Imo.”

He continued: “It is significant to note here that it was at the peak of the celebration of our one year in office when some eminent Nigerians arrived here for the commissioning of some road projects that this issue of insecurity was escalated. This also came on the heels of the release of the government white paper on the judicial commission of inquiry on land use and related matters. I have often wondered whether those who triggered these satanic acts are averse to development.

“Just a few days ago, the police announced that the security situation in Imo state has a political undertone. It is a confirmation of what we already know because those who vowed to make the state ungovernable for us have been unrelenting. But to the glory of God, they have been subdued.”

“Let me reiterate here that we need peace for development. We should not be frittering our scarce resources in the management of security crises. You can bear me witness that the achievements we recorded in our first year in office would not have been possible under this kind of hostile and volatile atmosphere. We, therefore, need to move past this and take back our state.

“I want to assure all our people that I remain resolute and committed to serving you to the best of my ability. I pledge to judiciously apply the resources of the state for the benefit of the people. All our ongoing projects including the dualization of the Owerri-Okigwe and Owerri- Orlu roads will continue.

The government will continue to meet its obligations to workers. The government will continue to safeguard lives and property in the state. Above all, Government will continue to ensure that Imo people benefit from the fruits of this hard-won democracy,” Uzodimma said.

