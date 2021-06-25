By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, has started the construction of thirty-eight projects in the oil-producing areas of the state.

The Managing Director of ,ISOPADEC, Mr. Charles Orie, confirmed this to newsmen yesterday in Owerri, after the flag-off ceremony of the ISOPADEC projects in Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema and Oru East local government areas in Imo.

Orie, said that the projects were targeted to quickly end the sufferings of people living in the oil producing areas especially the educational and health challenges they are currently facing.

The ISOPADEC MD, said among other things that the 38 projects included the “Rehabilitation and construction of Oguta General hospital, 20-bed General hospital respectively, another 20-bed general hospital in Umuokanne Ohaji-Egbema local government. We are building hospitals, maternity, we are doing rehabilitation of some health centers, we are also building 24 brand new primary schools, we have road projects, electricity project and so many other projects.

“What we did was to award these ISOPADEC, projects to qualified and trusted contractors who will deliver the projects inline with the development programmes of the 3R government of Governor Hope Uzodimma, in order to end the sufferings and neglect of the people living in the rural areas of the oil communities in Imo state.

“We have these projects scattered in the 33 wards in the oil producing Local Government Areas, the Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta. This is the first time our people in the oil producing areas are seeing projects flagged off and to be completed in the next six months and projects that will benefit them.”

“Six months is the duration for the completion of these projects. I want to tell you that, Governor Hope Uzodimma, is ready to commission these projects before the end of December 2021, and we are pleading with the community leaders to create an enabling environment for the contractors to deliver these projects on record time,” government said.