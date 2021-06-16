…As Imo Attorney General yet to confirm attack on his house

By Chinonso Alozie

The lawmaker representing Orsu state constituency, in Imo state, Ekene Nnodumele’s gate man’s head early hours of Wednesday, was decapitated by “unknown gunmen.”

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, that the attack took place at the hometown of the lawmaker, in Orsu local government area at about 02:15 am.

Apart from the gate man whose head was cut off by the “unknown gunmen” the house of Nodumele was burnt and hundreds of motorcycles set ablaze.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, Nodumele, said that, “My house was burnt, motorcycles burnt and my gate man beheaded. For now, I don’t know the extent of the other damages. The details will come later.”

In another development, the house of the immediate past Attorney General, of Imo state, Cyprain Akaolisa, also was said to have been burnt by the rampaging “unknown gunmen.”

But at the time of filing this report, when Vanguard called Akaolisa, he neither picked his calls nor replied the text messages sent to his cell phone.

However, it should be recalled that Vanguard had gathered from an intelligence officer that hoodlums operating as “unknown gunmen ” have relocated to the rural areas of Imo state.

The reason was said to be, because of the said “water tight ” security strategies applied in Owerri metropolis by the special security forces as a result of which for over a week now there has been calmness in the Owerri capital.

It would be recalled that before the Orsu attacks, one of such latest rural attack was said to have happened at about 08:45 am last Sunday at the front of St Philips Anglican church, Ohii, in Owerri West local government area, where a woman whose name was given as Mrs lkenna Onwusoroaka, was said to have been kidnapped on her way home from the church.

