



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has lauded troops of 34 Brigade and other security agencies for their doggedness in dealing with recent security situation in Imo.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Wednesday, said that Yahaya gave the commendation in his maiden operational visit to the state on Wednesday.

The COAS was also quoted as commending the troops for curtailing the criminal activities of the proscribed Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), in the state.

He urged the troops to redouble their effort in order to consolidate on the successes so far recorded.

He further charged them to be loyal to the constitution and exhibit high sense of responsibility in the discharge of their duties at all times.

According to the statement, more successes would be recorded through compliance to instructions and loyalty to superior authority.

The COAS also called on the officers to always lead by example and ensure that troops are adequately briefed and kept abreast of the mission at hand.

He also urged the troops of 211 Response Group, Nigerian Air Force, Owerri, to be professional and alert at all times and commended them for the spirit of synergy towards tackling insecurity in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria