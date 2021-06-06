.

By Adeola Badru

The Chairman of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, General Ajibola Togun (rtd), has said no comment could be made for now on the fresh attack unleashed on residents of Igangan in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen, as the corps is still assessing the situation in the area.

The attack came few days after Gen. Togun (retd) raised the alarm that some foreign herders were about to unleash terror on the six states in the Southwest.

Togun, while responding to a telephone call from Vanguard correspondent on Sunday evening, said: “Right now, I cannot give full details of what led to the fresh attack. We are still assessing the situation.”

“I have not had full details about the incident. I can’t grant any interview for now until I have full details of what led to the attack.”

Vanguard reported that not more than 20 indigenes were allegedly killed on Saturday night, while Asigangan’s palace was partially razed and a filing station by the suspected harders reported to be 50 in number that invaded the town in more than 20 motorcycles.

