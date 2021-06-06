Says killing is a reflection of gov’s audio governance

By Adeola Badru

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Oyo State, has described the killing of not more than 20 residents of Igangan in Ibarapaland by some suspected Fulani hardsmen, as one mayhem too many, berating the state government of failing to nip the festering challenges of insecurity in the bud.

The party, in a statement on Sunday, issued by its caretaker Publicity Secretary, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, queried the essence of the monthly security vote being collected by the governor, which APC said, Makinde could not channel towards securing the lives and property of residents and indigenes of Ibarapaland effectively.

The statement added: “For how long should Gov Seyi Makinde continue his buck passing?”

“What is the essence of the monthly security vote our governor collects if it could not be channeled towards securing the lives and property of the residents and indigenes of Oyo State?”

“Obviously and certainly, the current situation of Oyo State was not what was the government of Engr Seyi Makind and PDP took over from APC government of Sen Abiola Ajimobi in 2019.”

“APC Oyo State won’t stop to advise the Government of Engr Seyi Makimde Governor of Oyo State to be proactive and stop playing lip service and politicking with the security issues of Oyo State.”

“The excuse of general security issues has been with us in Nigeria since 2009 even before the tenure of the then ACN Government led by Sen Abiola Ajimobi took over the mantle of governance in 2011, but despite that secured Oyo State people’s lives and property which was the major reason Sen Abiola Ajimobi was the first Governor of Oyo State to be appreciated with appreciation awards right, left and center after his tenure.”

“Retrospectively, all governments would always have it’s own challenges but failure to nip the festering challenges in the bud is what differentiate failed government as being witnessed in Oyo State under Engr Seyi Makinde from what obtained under APC government of Sen Abiola Ajimobi whose number one achievement for its 8 years tenure was security of lives and property.”

“Whenever PDP government is shown its failed score card on security, they would always pass the buck by deflecting away with excuse as if it requires rocket science formulae to secure lives and property.”

“Finally, we urge Gov Seyi Makinde to call a security summit in order to find lasting solutions to the security challenges facing us in Oyo State and forget the rhetorics of having Amotekun and Operation Burst that have shown to be ineffective so far because it is obvious that there are security lapses all over Oyo State, at least the governor recently admitted the carnage that occurred in Eruwa, Ibarapa East during the OYSIEC LG election of Saturday May 22, 2021.”

“Imagine the palace of Asigangan of Igangan, many innocent lives and properties like houses and fuel filling stations and even a lot of ancient archival property lost in one fell swoop.”

“For how long shall we continue to mourn the loss of innocent lives that is avoidable,” APC lamented.

Vanguard News Nigeria